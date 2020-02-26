Smart Bets: MAR

Originally from Lima, Peru, Mar Perez-Albela is a nonbinary, bilingual singer-songwriter/producer who’s been in the music industry for more than 13 years. His work blends elements of indie, pop and folk from both American continents, hopping between English and Spanish lyrics to spotlight the beauty of his two languages. Currently based in Asheville, where he works at the Asheville Music School, Mar has assembled a band composed of fellow teaching artists for a show celebrating the release of his new EP, I Am I, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ Tina McGuire Theater. Beginning at 8 p.m., he’ll be joined by Gabrielle Tee (keys), Kylie Irvin (trombone/backing vocals), Andy John (bass/cello/steel guitar) and Phil Alley (guitar), plus guest appearances from Charles Furtado (percussion) and Elizabeth McCorvey (violin), for a night that strives to celebrate “collaboration, honesty and togetherness.” $16. dwtheatre.com. Photo courtesy of MAR
