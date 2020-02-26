Smart Bets: Dan Deacon

A veteran of multiple Asheville Moogfests, Dan Deacon has spent the last few years expanding his musical repertoire. Over that time, the Baltimore-based electronic musician and experimental composer scored eight films, collaborated on a dance piece and fleshed out his arrangements with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Now he’s back with Mystic Familiar, his first vocal album since 2015’s Gliss Riffer. The sonic roller coaster is full of layered, synth-heavy sounds and marks the first collection to feature Deacon’s natural singing voice, unprocessed and with minimal accompaniment. He’ll share new tracks and more on Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Grey Eagle, where Nervous Dupre gets things started at 8 p.m., followed by Deacon’s longtime collaborators and tour mates, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat. $18 advance/$22 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Frank Hamilton
