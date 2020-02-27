VIDEO RELEASE: “Original Dixieland One-Step” by Firecracker Jazz Band

The single “Original Dixieland One-Step,” from Firecracker Jazz Band’s new album, Return to the Twenties, was filmed at Echo Mountain Recording while tracking that project. The song, first recorded by the Original Dixieland Jass (sic) Band in 1917, “was one of the very first jazz songs ever released that started the craze for the wild and joyful music that continues to this day,” according to the Asheville-based group.
Firecracker Jazz Band will play an album release show at The Mothlight on Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m.
