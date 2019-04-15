Smart Bets: Marley Carroll

Marley Carroll’s latest solo album, Flight Patterns, was recorded at the instrumentalist/producer/DJ’s East Asheville home studio and released in mid-November. Stacked with tracks both danceable and chill, the eight cohesive songs incorporate field recordings, gongs, basses, wooden percussion, analog synths and — true to its title — bird songs. “Ecstatic” to be on what he calls his “first proper tour in years,” Carroll has been opening for Portland, Ore.-based electronica artist Little People throughout April. The string of shows started in Colorado, moved down the West Coast and has recently redirected eastward, looping in a stop at Asheville Music Hall on Thursday, April 18, at 10 p.m. $13 advance/$15 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by Nicole McConville