Smart Bets: Mass Appeal

Attic Salt Theatre Company returns to 35below, Asheville Community Theatre’s black-box space, for its production of Bill C. Davis’ comedy Mass Appeal. The Tony-nominated play follows aspiring priest Mark Dolson (Patrick Brandt) in his quest to rouse parishioners to action, an approach that clashes with that of populist Father Tim Farley (David Mycoff). “It’s rare that a play written some 35 years ago can still touch on issues that are relevant today, and not just within the Catholic Church, but in everyday life,” says director Jeff Catanese. “To have one that’s as funny and sharply written as this one is truly a blessing. I think it’s high time we discovered this play again.” The production runs April 6-22 with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. $20. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo by Rodney Smith/Tempus Fugit Design