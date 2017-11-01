Smart Bets: Miss Gay Latina Asheville

Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Miss Gay Latina Asheville pageant began in 2008 in a West Asheville church. Showcasing creative costumes and an inclusive atmosphere for participants and audience members alike, the drag event grew in popularity and, after its second year, moved to the more spacious Diana Wortham Theatre, where it’s occurred ever since. This year’s contestants from across the U.S. have been given the opportunity to represent the country of their choice — not just Latin nations — as they compete in interview, national costume, talent and evening gown segments. Additional acts include professional dancers from Miami, local and regional performers. Special guests include renowned entertainer Elishaly D’Witches and dancer Rolly Villaverde. The 10th annual pageant takes place Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. $25. dwtheatre.com. Photo of Victoria Grantty, Miss Gay Latina Asheville 2012, by Roxy Taylor
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.