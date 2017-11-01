Smart Bets: Miss Gay Latina Asheville

Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Miss Gay Latina Asheville pageant began in 2008 in a West Asheville church. Showcasing creative costumes and an inclusive atmosphere for participants and audience members alike, the drag event grew in popularity and, after its second year, moved to the more spacious Diana Wortham Theatre, where it’s occurred ever since. This year’s contestants from across the U.S. have been given the opportunity to represent the country of their choice — not just Latin nations — as they compete in interview, national costume, talent and evening gown segments. Additional acts include professional dancers from Miami, local and regional performers. Special guests include renowned entertainer Elishaly D’Witches and dancer Rolly Villaverde. The 10th annual pageant takes place Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. $25. dwtheatre.com. Photo of Victoria Grantty, Miss Gay Latina Asheville 2012, by Roxy Taylor