Smart Bets: More Crimes and Missed Demeanings

In the midst of an already busy season, The Magnetic Theatre keeps its momentum going with More Crimes and Missed Demeanings. Directed by Rodney Smith, written by a team of seven and featuring a cast of nine — including scribes Barbie Angell, George Awad and Zoey Laird — the comedy show aims to carry on the legacy of such legendary sketch comedy programs as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and “Saturday Night Live.” Billed as “Totally ready for primetime, but not quite suitable for children,” the production takes to the stage Friday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 13, at 3 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 14, at 3 p.m. $20 general admission/$10 students. themagnetictheatre.org. Photo courtesy of The Magnetic Theatre