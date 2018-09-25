Smart Bets: Mountain Heritage Day

Western Carolina University transforms from a place of academic learning to one of cultural celebration on Saturday, Sept. 29, with its annual Mountain Heritage Day. Along with more than 130 food and craft vendors and numerous family-friendly activities, the event features three stages to highlight area performers. The addition of Tried Stone Missionary Baptist Choir, an Asheville-based African-American choir, and Sylva bluegrass gospel band Hollerin’ Home augment the usual wealth of mountain music, which this year includes Balsam Range, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band. There will also be ballad singing with Sarah Elizabeth Burkey, clogging, dance performances and storytelling, plus Cherokee stickball games by the Wolftown Indian Ball Team and the Wolftown “Little Wolves” youth team. The festivities run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free to attend. mountainheritageday.com. Photo courtesy of WCU