Smart Bets: Mountain Heritage Day

Freshly named one of the top 20 festivals in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society, Western Carolina University’s Mountain Heritage Day returns for its 43rd year. Aiming for the vibe of a large family reunion, the event features three stages of traditional old-time, gospel and bluegrass music and dance, plus craft workshops and shape-note singing. And to build on its annual inclusion of culture from the region’s native people — including the popular stickball game — a number of Cherokee-related events get spotlight attention. Among them are a performance by renowned storyteller Lloyd Arneach, songs by the New Kituwah Academy Traditional Singers and stone-carving demonstrations. The 2017 festival is dedicated to Steve Sutton, a WCU alumnus and longtime festival performer and supporter who passed away unexpectedly in May. Mountain Heritage Day takes place Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and is free to attend. wcu.edu. Photo courtesy of WCU
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.