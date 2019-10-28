Smart Bets: Nella

Like Madonna and Beyoncé before her, Marianella Rojas has earned the right to go by a mononym — in this case, Nella. She is a native of the Venezuelan island of Margarita and, over the past decade, has found a sweet spot combining her homeland’s folkloric roots, traditional music of Spain’s Andalusian region and modern influences. While attending the Berklee College of Music, she caught the attention of faculty member Javier Limón, a Spanish guitarist/composer/producer who recently recruited her to work with him on music for Asghar Farhadí’s film Everybody Knows — a collaboration that led to her appearance in the movie itself. Limón also produced Nella’s debut album, Voy, which netted her a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2019 Latin Grammys. Nella swings by Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, Nov. 1, for an 8 p.m. performance. $20-35. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Nina Rodrigues