Smart Bets: North Carolina Ceramic Arts Festival

After a successful inaugural event in 2017, the North Carolina Ceramic Arts Festival moves to Pack Square Park for its second edition on Saturday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The gathering showcases more than 40 ceramic artists from across the state and the East Coast whose work will be on display and available to purchase. Along with the diverse array of ceramic creations, there will be food trucks, live music, raku firing demonstrations from Judi Harwood and Joe Frank McKee and a special Make-and-Take pottery area provided by artists from Open Hearts Art Center. The featured artist for 2018 is River Arts District potter Sarah Wells Rolland, identified by festival coordinators as “an inspiration and example of excellent work in the ceramic arts.” Free to attend. northcarolinaceramicartsfestival.com. Photo courtesy of Open Hearts Art Center