Smart Bets: Pan Harmonia

For its 18th season, Asheville-based chamber music repertory company Pan Harmonia turns its attention to the work of three contemporary American women composers: Jennifer Higdon, Belinda Reynolds and Valerie Coleman. As performed by Hwa-Jin Kim (piano), Kate Steinbeck (flute) and Fred Lemmons (clarinet), the centerpiece of the program will be Coleman’s “Portraits of Langston,” inspired by the poetry of Langston Hughes. Local actress Charlotte Abell will recite the five poems on which the composition is based. Titled Americana, the program will be performed at St. James Episcopal Church in Black Mountain on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Biltmore United Methodist Church in Asheville on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. $20 advance/$25 day of show/$5 military and students/Free to K-12 public and private school teachers and their families. panharmonia.org. Photo by Micah Mackenzie