Smart Bets: Papadosio

When Papadosio comes to town, the band makes the visit count. This fall alone, the Asheville-based electro-synth/prog-rock quintet has played consecutive-night stands in Denver, Nashville, Charlotte, Detroit, Tempe, Ariz., and Santa Fe, N.M., plus scattered single shows in between. Following a well-earned Christmas break, bandmates Mike Healy, Sam Brouse, Rob McConnell, Anthony Thogmartin and Billy Brouse return home for back-to-back gigs at Isis Music Hall before heading to Columbus, Ohio, to close out the year with — you guessed it — dual performances. Dubbed “Holidosio,” the intimate shows take place Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, both at 9 p.m. $25 advance/$30 day of show. Two-day passes are sold out. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of the band
