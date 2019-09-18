Smart Bets: Parsnip

Direct from Melbourne, Australia, the four women of Parsnip craft thoughtful, poppy punk on their debut album, When the Tree Bears Fruit. Lyrics primarily come courtesy of Paris Richens (bass), who points to children’s verse and nursery rhymes as her main source of musical inspiration. In turn, Carolyn Hawkins (drums), Stella Rennex (guitar) and Rebecca Liston (keys) enjoy reminding Richens that those innocent jumping-off points are almost always darker than they seem. The band’s first U.S. tour includes a stop at Static Age Records on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The music starts at 9 p.m. with a bill that also includes Nashville-based blues rockers Dirty Fuss, Asheville rockers The Half That Matters and Anywhere From Here, which the host site describes as a “three-piece emo/post-hardcore band from Canton.” $10. facebook.com/static.agerecords.7. Photo by Charlotte Tobin