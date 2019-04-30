Smart Bets: Polygon Turtles

As the world’s oceans continue to be polluted, local artist Nicolas F. Romero has decided to take a stand and help counteract their destruction. He and fellow artists Tarah Singh, Brenna Leigh, Kristen Mode, Alex Stilber, Jo Walter and chrisrodamado are painting a variety of 3D printed polygon turtles, all of which were made using biodegradable polylactide, or PLA, plastics. Fifty percent of sales will be donated to The Ocean Cleanup project, a nonprofit developing advanced technologies to rid the Earth’s seas of plastic. “I am hoping that we can use our talents as artists to help raise awareness and to contribute financially toward a healthier planet for us all,” Romero says. “It may be a little, but every little bit helps.” There will be an opening reception for the exhibit on Saturday, May 4, 6-10 p.m., at the Hazard Inks tattoo/art studio in Hendersonville. The turtles will be viewable all month. Free to attend. hazardinks.com. Photo by Romero