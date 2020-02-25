Smart Bets: Progressive jazz in the round

While membership in the improvised music scene is decidedly low compared to other genres, those in its ranks tend to band together more so than most artists. Such is the case for Kenosha Kid of Athens, Ga.; Charlotte-based Ghost Trees; and Asheville’s own Shane Parish and Sean Dail Duo. Over the course of the final weekend in February, the three groups will hunker down in each others’ hometowns and share their particular brands of progressive jazz with those assembled. The local installment takes place Friday, Feb. 28, at Fleetwood’s, where the bands will perform round-robin style, sharing two songs apiece before yielding the stage to the next ensemble. The event begins at 8 p.m. $8 general admission/$10 for 21 and younger. fleetwoodschapel.com. Photo of the Shane Parish and Sean Dail Duo courtesy of the musicians