Smart Bets: Shapeshifters

Regional artists Joshua Adams and Jiha Moon come from disparate backgrounds, yet both gravitate toward masks to convey their points of view. Cherokee-based Adams, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, creates large, decorative masks carved from wood and other materials to help illuminate tribal traditions. Meanwhile, the Korean-born, Atlanta-based Moon makes paintings, knotted ornaments (norigae), tal (masks) and other works to blur the lines between her native country’s folk iconography, popular representations of Asian identity and symbols of Southern culture. The two artists’ pieces are united in the show Shapeshifters, currently on display at the Center for Craft. The exhibition runs through Friday, March 27, when there will be a closing reception and artist-led tour. Free to attend. centerforcraft.org. Photo of Moon by Jamie Hopper
