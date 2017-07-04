Smart bets: Reggie Harris

Reggie Harris isn’t just a vocalist or guitarist, he’s a cultural ambassador. The storyteller, lecturer and musical performer is known for his fluid merging of traditional sounds, including spirituals and roots music, with modern messages that inspire audiences toward joy, unity, tolerance and peace. “I always look forward to playing in Asheville because the energy and spirit of the area inspire me,” says Harris. “I’m especially excited [to focus] on hope and freedom at a time when our nation seriously needs music to inspire us to come together. As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched … by the better angels of our nature.’ I’m hoping to play into some of those chords during my show!” Harris performs at Isis Music Hall on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. $15. isisasheville.com. Photo by Brian McCloskey