Smart Bets: Rempis/Lopez/Packard Trio

Since the summer of 2017, veteran Chicago-based saxophonist Dave Rempis has surrounded himself with a pair of talented improvisational musicians from a generation once removed from his own. Alongside Windy City percussionist Ryan Packard — who lends his gifts to contemporary classical ensembles, indie-rock bands and jazz groups — and popular New York City jazz and improv bassist Brandon Lopez, Rempis freely explores rhythm and tempo within the jazz tradition, producing new sounds each night. The Rempis/Lopez/Packard Trio’s first studio recording, The Early Bird Gets, was released earlier this year, and now the group is taking its show on the road with a tour of the East Coast and Midwest. The circuit includes a Wednesday, April 17, stop at The Mothlight, with tunes commencing at 9 p.m. $8 advance/$10 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Erika Raberg