Smart Bets: Rempis/Lopez/Packard Trio

Since the summer of 2017, veteran Chicago-based saxophonist Dave Rempis has surrounded himself with a pair of talented improvisational musicians from a generation once removed from his own. Alongside Windy City percussionist Ryan Packard — who lends his gifts to contemporary classical ensembles, indie-rock bands and jazz groups — and popular New York City jazz and improv bassist Brandon Lopez, Rempis freely explores rhythm and tempo within the jazz tradition, producing new sounds each night. The Rempis/Lopez/Packard Trio’s first studio recording, The Early Bird Gets, was released earlier this year, and now the group is taking its show on the road with a tour of the East Coast and Midwest. The circuit includes a Wednesday, April 17, stop at The Mothlight, with tunes commencing at 9 p.m. $8 advance/$10 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Erika Raberg
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.