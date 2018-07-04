Smart Bets: Renee Dion

Ohio native Renee Dion grew up in a musical family with her jazz DJ father and schoolteacher mother encouraging her passion for songwriting. Studying poetry, music management and creative writing at Chicago’s Columbia College helped hone her talents, as did the formation of her first band. Stints in Los Angeles and Atlanta further shaped the singer’s experimental soul sound. Now back in Columbus, Ohio, Dion released her latest album, Haven, in September and calls it “an intimate view into the space of a woman rediscovering herself.” Sharing its songs and others from her catalog as part of her first national tour, Dion will play The Town Pump Tavern in Black Mountain on Tuesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. Free to attend. avl.mx/52b. Photo courtesy of Dion