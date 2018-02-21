Smart Bets: RichGirl PoorBoy

If you were downtown on a warm day this past fall, there’s a good chance you heard Asheville-based acoustic indie-pop trio RichGirl PoorBoy. Joseph Williams, Andrew Benjamin Freeman and Conor Moor regularly busked on various sides of the Miles Building, providing passers-by with pleasant harmonies, laid-back strumming and guitar solos and percussion courtesy of drumsticks and a plastic bucket. Since cold weather set in, the band has gained traction at West Asheville venues with shows at Fleetwood’s and the Local 604 Bottle Shop, mixing in electric guitars (including one played by a fourth member) and a drum kit. Some permutation of the above parts will take to The Mothlight stage Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. Morgan Orion, Never Getting Famous and Noel Thrasher are also on the bill. Free. themothlight.com. Photo by Kiana Crosby

