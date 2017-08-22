Smart Bets: RiverFest

Since 1999, Asheville watershed nonprofit RiverLink’s annual RiverFest has provided locals an escape from the late summer heat to the banks of the French Broad River. In addition to a robust variety of local food and beverages available for purchase, this year’s event features performances by three Asheville-based acts: indie-folk group Ben Phan and the Soul Symphony, funk-rock trio The Get Right Band and bluegrass quartet The Greenliners. Adventurous types can make their way to the Salvage Station stage by joining the Anything That Floats Parade, a true-to-name1.5-mile float down the river — with a “stop and sip” zone near the music – aboard whatever can stay buoyant. The free event takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 7 p.m. Anything that Floats entry is $40. riverlink.org/experience/riverfest. Photo of Ben Phan by Adam McMillan