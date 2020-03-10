Smart Bets: Rooster

In naming their first full-length album, Annie Myers (guitar/vocals) and Erin Kinard (drums/vocals) of Asheville-based duo Rooster reflected on their sound, which fuses the unique folk traditions of Western North Carolina with their own take on modern Americana. From that meditation arose images of the bloodroot plant — native to these lands, much like the duo’s musical lineage, the latest interpretations of which were recorded in February 2019 in Swannanoa under the guidance of recording engineer and producer Matt Lohan (Dyado). For its Monday, March 16, album release show for Bloodroot at The Grey Eagle, Rooster will be a four-piece, augmented by Mary Bulan on lead guitar and Kylie Brown-Irvin on bass. The evening begins at 8 p.m. with a set of country music from Gracie Lane, Liliana Hudgens and Rebecca Branson Jones. $8 advance/$10 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the band

