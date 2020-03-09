Smart Bets: Algiers

Though Franklin James Fisher, Ryan Mahan and Lee Tesche had played music together in Atlanta since they were kids, it wasn’t until 2012 and across the pond — London, precisely — that they formed their rock band Algiers. The trio then added former Bloc Party drummer Matt Tong to their ranks and went on to record a pair of well-regarded albums, touring around the world and opening for Depeche Mode on a stint of European stadium gigs. Seeking a larger, more diverse sound for its third album, There Is No Year, the rockers turned to producers Randall Dunn and Ben Greenberg, who channeled their work with the late, great Jóhann Jóhannsson’s synth-tastic soundtrack for the Nicolas Cage mind-melter Mandy. Algiers brings these new tunes to The Mothlight on Friday, March 13. Nordra, the the solo project of Zen Mother’s Monika Khot, opens at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Christian Högstedt

