Acoustic Asheville: Mink’s Miracle Medicine

With musical influences far and wide, Mink’s Miracle Medicine stretches the bounds of old-timey folk music and adds its own flair with modern lyrics and a dash of punk vibe.

The duo of Melissa Wright and Daniel Zezeski are based out of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. They have two full length records and an EP out, and they’re building a steady following throughout the Appalachia.

While in town for a tour stop, they stopped by The Grey Eagle to give an exclusive performance of three original songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Keeping Score”

“Beautiful Losers”

“Now I Understand the Blues”