Smart bets: SIYAH

Oakland native SIYAH, an acronym for Strugglin’ Improves Your Ambitious Hustle, earned his chops in Los Angeles before settling in Asheville two years ago. In that time, the positive hip-hop artist has made regular appearances at open mic nights and local venues and begun to collaborate with musicians such as Kingdom Kome. Between working on his second solo EP, a collaboration EP and regular performances, SIYAH will play at The Pritchard Park Summer Series. The local singer-songwriter series, along with other summertime evening events like Tuesday Hoop Jams, aims to bring residents and visitors alike to Asheville’s epicenter for family-friendly fun. SIYAH will perform at the park on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. Sarah Tucker closes the series on Thursday, July 27. Free. avl.mx/3×9. Photo by Jon Phillip