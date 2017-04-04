Smart bets: Southern Mystery Author Panel

Asheville author Bryan Robinson will be joined by Elena Hartwell, David Burnsworth, Susan Crawford and Jaden Terrell for the Southern Mystery Author Panel. Following a brief introduction, the authors will offer insights into their writing, followed by a Q&A with the audience. It’s not the first time these authors have appeared together. “The response from bookstore owners and fans was so great that we wanted to take it on the road,” says Robinson. “I wanted to bring all five of us together for Asheville mystery readers and writers.” The panel takes place at Malaprop’s on Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. Free. malaprops.com. Pictured, clockwise from top left, Elena Hartwell, David Burnsworth, Bryan Robinson and Jaden Terrell. Photos courtesy of the authors
