Smart Bets: Special Needs

When The Magnetic Theatre opens Special Needs on Friday, Sept. 21, it will be the play’s second overall staging and first in North Carolina. Written by Madelyn Sergel and initially produced at Clockwise Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., the work centers on Pierce, an intelligent, creative teenager with autism who fights to balance his imaginative inner life and the daily struggles of the exterior world. The local interpretation is directed by Katie Jones and stars Cory Silver, Victoria Lamberth, Jason Phillips, Hunter Gall, Christian Prins Coen, Jenni Robinson, Kay Wise-Denty, Shea Bruer and Trissa King. The play runs through Sunday, Oct. 7. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. $18. themagnetictheatre.org. Photo by Katie Jones