Smart Bets: Grits & Soul

Under the name Grits & Soul, the duo of Anna Kline and John Looney lived and played music in Asheville for five years. During that time, Kline says they “became students of the rich, regional culture of North Carolina” and have built on that education back in Looney’s home state of Kentucky. Their latest blend of bluegrass, classic country, Southern soul and blues will be on display in a new album set for a 2019 release. First, however, they’ll hit the road with fellow Kentucky duo The Local Honeys, which unites the talents of Linda Jean Stokley (guitar/fiddle) and Montana Hobbs (clawhammer banjo/guitar). The double bill hits the White Horse Black Mountain stage on Friday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo of Grits & Soul courtesy of the band