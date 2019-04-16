Smart Bets: Springtopia

Springtopia is the brainchild of Jimbo Ledford, owner of Franklin’s first alternative outdoor music venue, Altered Frequencies. The event returns for a second year to the Macon County seat. Ledford calls Springtopia an alternative to “the bustle of city festivals,” featuring “clean air and real hospitality.” The three-day “feast for the eyes, ears and palate” starts Friday, April 19, with a lineup building to Madison County purveyors of holler boogie, White Oak Splits. For Saturday, April 20, eclectic Asheville power duo The Paper Crowns, pictured, are among the acts playing before festival headliner, revered jam band Perpetual Groove. The good times continue Sunday, April 21, closing out with indie-folk trio Wildeyes. Tickets range from $8 individual day general admission to a $60 VIP weekend pass. springtopia2.eventbrite.com. Photo by Mod Photography