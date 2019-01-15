Smart Bets: Steep Canyon Rangers

For nine years, the Steep Canyon Rangers took to The Orange Peel stage for an annual January homecoming show. The events became so popular that the group expanded them to two-night affairs, looping in the likes of Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and the Rangers’ sometime bandmate Steve Martin, and stretched again in 2017 with Del McCoury playing two of the three consecutive shows. The following year, the celebration shifted to U.S. Cellular Center and allowed the Grammy-winning bluegrass band a chance to feature a stellar fellow North Carolina group as the opening act. Last year, the honor went to Asheville’s River Whyless. On Saturday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m., Durham-based M.C. Taylor’s Hiss Golden Messenger will warm up the crowd with soulful, Southern indie-rock and ensemblewide instrumental expertise. $30-40. uscellularcenterasheville.com. Photo by Sandlin Gaither