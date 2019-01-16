Smart Bets: We Shall Overcome

Slightly more than 24 hours after numerous community members devote themselves to service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the civil rights movement leader’s legacy is celebrated once more, this time at Diana Wortham Theatre. Led by pianist, singer, composer and bandleader Damien Sneed, We Shall Overcome weaves together traditional and modern gospel music, along with works from classical, jazz, Broadway and spiritual traditions that have galvanized activists for decades. With help from five vocal soloists, the ensemble will perform songs from such artists as Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, Donny Hathaway, Wynton Marsalis, Nina Simone and Stevie Wonder, plus music from The Wiz. Tying the program together are spoken-word excerpts from King’s speeches. The show takes place Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. $40/$35 students/$20 children. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Ayano Hisa
