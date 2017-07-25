Smart bets: Summer Soul Party

Mountain Soul Party finds its warm-weather match in the inaugural Summer Soul Party. “After two successful Mountain Soul Party events at the Isis Music Hall, my organizing partner Gregory Scott and I thought of so many more local soul bands we wanted to feature, so we expanded the Soul Party format to a second venue,” explains Juan Holladay. “Summer Soul Party takes place in summer, when doors and windows can be opened, and people can enjoy a nice breeze with some of this area’s best music for the soul.” The Secret B-Sides will headline the event — following the passing of that band’s keyboardist Jeff K’norr, his college roommate Mark Burin will join the group. Window Cat and King Garbage complete the lineup at Pisgah Brewing Co. on Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m. $7/$10. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo collage by Juan Holladay
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.