Smart bets: Tam Tsu

Tim Tsurutani’s new project, Tam Tsu, was born when the Asheville musician decided to take a break from fronting the local band Bulgogi. Veering from the quartet’s self-professed “terrified child dance punk” tunes, the venture started out as a collection of stripped-down acoustic songs recorded on a single mic in Tsurutani’s bedroom. Vocal harmonies, programmed drums and additional guitars soon worked their way onto the tracks, providing a frequently peppy backdrop to lyrics critical of humans’ self-destructive, pessimistic ways — including closing number, “Airlock,” which imagines mankind fleeing Earth for a new home. The record release show for Tam Tsu’s Man Will Drown takes place at The Mothlight on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 p.m. House and Land and Nathan Olsen open. $5. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of the artist