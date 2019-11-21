Smart Bets: Tellabration!

Since 1988, people in towns and cities across the world have gathered the week before Thanksgiving to support and honor the art of storytelling. Dubbed Tellabration!, the annual celebration has unsurprisingly taken root in Asheville for the past 24 years, spotlighting the revered regional talent that has made the area famous as an incubator for the craft. Tellers for the 2019 edition include Michael Reno Harrell, Gwenda Ledbetter, Sherry Lovett, Donna Marie Todd and Zane Chait, who’ll kick off a year of festivities to fete the silver anniversary of the Asheville Storytelling Circle. The Folk Art Center hosts the event on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. $10. Reservations are recommended. ashevillestorycircle.org. Clockwise from top left, Harrell, Ledbetter, Lovett and Todd. Photos courtesy of the storytellers