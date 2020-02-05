Smart Bets: The Asheville Opry

Back by popular demand, after successful editions last June and October, The Asheville Opry continues to honor classic country tunes, spanning the years from World War II to Watergate. Developed by Red Rover Booking founder (and Xpress movie critic) Melissa Myers and inspired by WNCW’s “Country Gold” radio program, the latest iteration takes place Sunday, Feb. 9, at Isis Music Hall and features performances by local groups Devils in Dust, Rebecca and the Reckoning and Tim McWilliams of Redleg Husky. They’ll pay tribute to such legends as Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Buck Owens, Dolly Parton and Hank Williams. Returning for hosting duties is Asheville-based musician Lo Wolf, whose sense of humor has come to define these events as much as the musical acts. The showcase begins at 7:30 p.m. $18 advance/$20 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo of Rebecca O’Quinn (Rebecca and the Reckoning) by Steve Tweed