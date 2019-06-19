Smart Bets: The Asheville Opry

Building on a successful debut in 2018 at The Asheville Masonic Temple, The Asheville Opry shifts to Isis Music Hall on Sunday, June 23, for an evening of classic country songs from the 1940s through the ’70s. Just shy of two months after placing first and second in their respective categories at Merlefest’s annual Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, Asheville singer-songwriters Alexa Rose and Hannah Kaminer will take to the stage. They’ll be joined by local country band The Old Chevrolette Set — fronted by Laura Blackley and Mark Jackson — to honor such genre superstars as Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, George Strait and Hank Williams. As she did last year, fellow Asheville musician Lo Wolf will host the evening. $15. isisasheville.com. Photos of Rose, left, and Kaminer courtesy of the musicians