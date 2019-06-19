Smart Bets: The Asheville Opry

Building on a successful debut in 2018 at The Asheville Masonic Temple, The Asheville Opry shifts to Isis Music Hall on Sunday, June 23, for an evening of classic country songs from the 1940s through the ’70s. Just shy of two months after placing first and second in their respective categories at Merlefest’s annual Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, Asheville singer-songwriters Alexa Rose and Hannah Kaminer will take to the stage. They’ll be joined by local country band The Old Chevrolette Set — fronted by Laura Blackley and Mark Jackson — to honor such genre superstars as Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, George Strait and Hank Williams. As she did last year, fellow Asheville musician Lo Wolf will host the evening. $15. isisasheville.com. Photos of Rose, left, and Kaminer courtesy of the musicians
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.