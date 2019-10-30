Smart Bets: The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour

While not quite the arena-filling draw of Beck, Cage the Elephant and Spoon on their Night Running Tour this past summer, the three acts that compose The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour carry their own distinct appeal to more modest-sized venues this fall. Combining forces over their dedication to blues, roots and folk music, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Dom Flemons and J.D. Wilkes (of Legendary Shack Shakers) will each get the opportunity to share their talents with audiences in standalone spotlight sets. Following those showcases, they’ll all unite onstage for a jam session to see how their artistic gifts work together. The triple bill’s monthlong tour begins Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. at The Grey Eagle. $17. thegreyeagle.com. Photo of The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band courtesy of the musicians