Smart bets: The Blackpack

“We’re excited to play Asheville because the community is so reflective of what we do,” says Billy D. Washington, who makes up one-third of the troupe The Blackpack, along with nationally known comedians Vince Morris and BT. The trio will present “All Laughs Matter,” a comedic performance that uses humor to explore tough issues like race and class, at the Diana Wortham Theatre. “We chose to shoot our TV [teaser] there because we can depend on the Wortham to be filled with the open-mindedness and laughter that we’ve enjoyed in the historic theater before,” notes Washington. The Blackpack will host “How to Turn the News into Great Comedy,” a free preperformance discussion for ticketholders, at the BLOCK Off Biltmore on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m. “All Laughs Matter” follows at the Diana Wortham Theatre at 8 p.m. $32/$27 students. dwtheatre.com. Photo courtesy of The Blackpack