Smart Bets: The Crooner and the Clown

With the new movie adaptation of Stephen King’s It breaking box office records, the timing of the Crooner and the Clown tour seems especially fortuitous. The alleged circus performer in the two-for-one experience is comedian Ryan Singer, a Marc Maron ally who’s a frequent guest on the latter’s “WTF” podcast and, playing himself, was a recurring character on IFC’s “Maron.” The other half of the bill is Austin Lucas, a country/folk singer-songwriter who returned to roots music after getting burned out on punk rock. The diverse road show stops at The Odditorium on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. Local comedian Tom Peters serves as the evening’s host. $10 advance/$15 day of show. ashevilleodditorium.com. Photo of Lucas, left, courtesy of the artist; photo of Singer by Shereen Younes
