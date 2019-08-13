Smart Bets: The FUNK Experience

Featuring a staggering union of funk royalty, The FUNK Experience combines the talents of Funkadelic founding member Billy Bass Nelson, drummer Gary “Mudbone” Cooper (P-Funk, Bootsy’s Rubber Band) and guitarist Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton (Fishbone, Mother’s Finest). Together, with additional special guests, the all-star ensemble seeks to celebrate Funkadelic’s legacy and those of the genre’s other standout contributors while putting distinct, fresh spins on classic material. One of two dates The FUNK Experience currently has slated for 2019 — the other being an Aug. 8 gig at Pour House in Charleston, S.C. — is a Saturday, Aug. 17, show at Salvage Station. The rare chance to see these legendary artists perform as a single unit begins at 9 p.m. $15. salvagestation.com. Photo by Holly Bowen