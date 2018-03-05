Smart Bets: The Pauses

Nearly seven years have passed since self-proclaimed “three-piece indierocktronica band” The Pauses released their debut album, A Cautionary Tale. In the interim, the Orlando, Fla.-based group has opened for the likes of Weezer and The Zombies, put out a few tracks and invented a live, interactive media show component called Interact-O-Vision. “More importantly, that time has afforded us the opportunity to harness our skills as musicians and people [and] to create a whole new batch of songs, which we took up to the Magpie Cage in Baltimore to record with the excellent J. Robbins (Jawbox; Burning Airlines),” the band says on the webpage for the crowdfunding campaign for its forthcoming LP, Unbuilding. As part of a mini-tour through North Carolina and Georgia, The Pauses stop by The Odditorium on Thursday, March 8, at 9 p.m. $7. ashevilleodditorium.com. Photo courtesy of the band
