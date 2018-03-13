Smart Bets: The Principles of Uncertainty

Author/illustrator Maira Kalman’s The Principles of Uncertainty has enjoyed several lives since it debuted in May 2006 as a New York Times online column. Published as a book in 2009, it’s now been adapted into an evening-length dance-theater work in collaboration with choreographer John Heginbotham. Described by the two artists as an “absurdist travelogue,” the piece brings Kalman’s 2D drawings to life through sets, props, projections and costumes, all of which she’s overseen. She’ll be joined onstage by the seven-member Dance Heginbotham troupe, actor Daniel Pettrow and members of the chamber music ensemble The Knights. The 2017 work makes its Southeast premiere at Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17, at 8 p.m. $20 for adults/$12 for students and ages 18 and younger. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Adrienne Bryant
