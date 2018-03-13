Smart Bets: Songwriters in the round

Known for their collaborations with an ever-growing roster of musical friends, Melissa Hyman (cello) and Ryan Furstenberg (banjo/guitar) of local folk/soul band The Moon and You continue to share the wealth on Friday, March 16, at 185 King St. in Brevard with a songwriters-in-the-round event. The duo’s guests that night will be fellow locals Amanda Anne Platt of The Honeycutters and Mary Ellen Davis, an in-demand bassist and backup singer who performs solo under the name Mimi Bell. “We’ll be trying out some new songs, adding instrumentation and harmonies to one another’s tunes and just generally having a relaxed and intimate evening with two of our favorite songwriters,” Hyman says. The show begins at 8 p.m. $12 members/$15 nonmembers. 185kingst.com. Photo of Davis courtesy of the artist