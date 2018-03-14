Smart Bets: Weekend storytelling workshop

Area storytellers looking to hone their craft this weekend need only travel to Black Mountain’s Earthaven Eco-village for a trio of opportunities with local teacher and artist Eric Wolf. On Saturday, March 17, “Finding Your Voice as a Storyteller” (9 a.m.-noon; $30, optional $15 lunch) aims to build confidence in one’s ability to perform through one-on-one and group work, while the afternoon session “Making a Thousand-Year-Old Story from Scratch” (1:30-4:30 p.m.; $30) focuses on story development. Both sessions are open to all levels. Then, on Sunday, March 18, a maximum of six people may partake in an all-day master class (9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $80-$160 sliding scale, lunch included) in which each participant’s material will receive an hour of workshopping within the group. blackmountainnt.com/workshops. Photo from a previous workshop courtesy of Wolf

