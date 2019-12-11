Smart Bets: The Reel Sisters

Under the name The Reel Sisters, Asheville-based Scottish smallpiper Rosalind Buda and Atlanta harpist Kelly Brzozowski tour the U.S., enlivening audiences with their interpretations of traditional music. Following the success of their 2018 Celtic Christmas show at Isis Music Hall, the duo return to the venue’s main stage on Sunday, Dec. 15, for a program titled A Celtic Celebration with The Reel Sisters. Buda and Brzozowski will use harps, pipes, whistle and song to perform Christmas favorites, plus traditional tunes from the British Isles and Appalachia. The goal is to “leave your heart full and your toes tapping” and send attendees home “feeling inspired, contented and full of good cheer.” The music starts at 7:30 p.m. $18 advance/$20 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Rachael Rodgers