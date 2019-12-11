Smart Bets: The Harmaleighs

For Nashville-based indie rock/folk/pop duo The Harmaleighs’ sophomore LP, She Won’t Make Sense, lead vocalist and guitarist Haley Grant found inspiration in her journey through anxiety, depression and mania. Each song finds Grant talking to her anxiety, which she named Susan, or sees Susan acting on Grant’s behalf. “It’s that dialogue with your inner self and how at times it feels like that inner voice has more control over you than you do,” she says. Produced by Lucius’ Dan Moland, the concept album finds Grant and bandmate Kaylee Jaspersen (bass/backup vocals) moving beyond their acoustic roots and experimenting with synths, strings and drums to craft a sound that better suits the emotional weight of the collection’s lyrical content. On Sunday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m., The Harmaleighs open for Portland, Ore.-based singer-songwriter Chris Pureka at The Grey Eagle. $17 advance/$20 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Ruth Chapa