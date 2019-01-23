Smart Bets: The Revelers

One of the more entertaining genres to say (or type), swamp-pop is defined as Cajun and zydeco musicians’ interpretation of the R&B and rock that emerged from Detroit, Memphis and New Orleans in the 1950s as it made its way to Southwest Louisiana. The musical style is at the heart of Pelican State sextet The Revelers, which also incorporates country and blues traditions into its high-energy shows. Fortified by new, soon-to-be-released tunes from the follow-up to its second full-length album, Get Ready — which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Music Album — the band heads to The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Jan. 27, for an 8 p.m. performance. $15 advance/$18 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Sandlin Gaither