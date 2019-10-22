Smart Bets: The Rocky Horror Show

Even the most casual pop culture consumer is aware of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and its midnight shadowcast experiences. But what about the original stage production that inspired the now-ubiquitous 1975 film? Remove “Picture” from the title, return the story from a screen to a theater and you get The Rocky Horror Show, Richard O’Brien’s cult-favorite musical. Still present are newly engaged Janet and Brad, the self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania” scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his titular muscular creation of male perfection. Ditto for the songs, which will be performed on Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Grey Eagle with a live backing band. Organized by locally based Lyle Laney Productions, The Rocky Horror Show revs up at 7 p.m with an encore presentation at 10 p.m. $30. Prop bags for audience participation are $5. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Rose Pillmore Photography