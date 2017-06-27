Smart bets: Too Many Zooz

Self-described brass-house band Too Many Zooz will bring its unique blend of jazz, funk and house music to the Asheville Music Hall for two nights. The sometimes-buskers gained a following through impromptu performances at the Union Square subway station in New York City beginning in 2014. The musicians’ viral videos gained the attention of millions of fans, including one international pop star: Beyoncé. The megaperformer recruited Too Many Zooz to play on her Lemonade tracks’ “Daddy Lessons” and “Formation.” “Beyoncé is an awesome person, both on-screen and off,” says baritone saxophonist Leo P. “She treated everyone fairly and with respect. It was an honor.” The trio will bring its brass instruments and dance moves to Asheville Music Hall on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, at 9 p.m. $15 advance/$18 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by Frank Cohen